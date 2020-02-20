Calcium Borate Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Calcium Borate Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Calcium Borate Market”

Top Companies in the Global Calcium Borate Market:

Mining Chemical Company Russian Bor, Qinghai Liyada Chemical, Shengtai Chemical,And Others.

Calcium borate is obtained from colemanite and ulexite ores. On a commercial scale, it is manufactured by reacting calcium salts with boric acid. It is a bluish white crystal and is used as a fertilizer, flame retardant and as ceramic flux. Ceramics including glass use calcium borate as an important raw material. Turkey and the U.S. have the largest reserves of colemanite and ulexite ores. These countries refine and sell calcium borate to other parts of the world. Additionally, Chile, in South America has considerable reserves of calcium borate ore. Calcium borate also finds application in textile glass fiber reinforcement. Textile glass fibers are high strength fibers composed of glass which are used in home furnishing fabrics, tires and reinforced plastics.

The rising demand for flame retardants and ceramics from the building & construction industry has been propelling the calcium borate market. Flame retardants reduce the risk of a fire starting and its propagation. This function increases the time duration available for escaping from a site of fire. Moreover, the use of calcium borate to manufacture ceramic flux for the production of ceramics has been responsible for the large scale consumption of calcium borate. The use of calcium borate fertilizers is wide-spread in agricultural farmlands. These fertilizers are in the form of liquid foliar spray and are applied by using controlled release mechanism. The growing need of increasing per hectare yield of crops from farmlands has been boosting the growth of calcium borate market. The growing GDP of emerging economies such as the BRICS nations is anticipated to open new opportunities for calcium borate market, in the coming years.

The Calcium Borate market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Calcium Borate Market on the basis of Types are:

Natural Type

Synthetic Type

On The basis Of Application, the Global Calcium Borate Market is

Calcium borate glasses

Boron nitride binder

Textile fibre glass reinforcement

Others

Regions Are covered By Calcium Borate Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

