Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment And Consumable Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2026

The global Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2020 to 2026 to reach USD 22.3 billion by 2026.

The demand for biopharmaceuticals is growing across the globe. Citing the growth potential, manufacturers are focusing on development and commercialization of various biopharmaceutical products. Monoclonal antibody is one of the major segments of biopharmaceutical products. According to the American Pharmaceutical Review – one of the leading journals in the pharmaceutical industry – the percentage of antibody-based products currently under the biologic license application (BLA) or equivalent stage of regulatory submission accounts for ~67% of all biopharmaceuticals. With their expected commercialization in the next few years, the demand for bioprocessing equipment and consumables used in their production is expected to surge.

Since long, most of the large-scale manufacturing plants are based on fixed stainless-steel equipment. However, the trend is rapidly shifting towards adoption of single-use/disposable products. The continuous uptake of single-use products for the development of targeted therapeutics is one of the major driving factors. Also, manufacturing plants based on single-use products reduces overall capital investment compared to traditional stainless-steel based plants

This report segments the global Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment And Consumable Market on the basis of Types are:

Filtration

Chromatography

Columns

Bioreactor

Cell Culture

Service

On The basis Of Application, the Global Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment And Consumable Market is

Commercial

Research

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

