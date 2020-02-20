Virtual Schools Market By Manufacturers, Sale and Supply Analysis forecast 2020 to 2025; K12 Inc, Connections Academy, Mosaica Education

K12 Inc, Connections Academy, Mosaica Education, Pansophic Learning, Florida Virtual School (FLVS), Charter Schools USA, Lincoln Learning Solutions, Inspire Charter Schools, Abbotsford Virtual School, Alaska Virtual School, Basehor-Linwood Virtual School, Acklam Grange, others.

An online school (virtual school or e-school or cyber-school) teaches students entirely or primarily online or through the internet. An online school can mimic many of the benefits provided by a physical school (learning materials, online exercises, self-paced courses, live online classes, tests, web forums, etc) but delivers these through the internet.

The USA takes the market share of 93.2% in 2017, followed by Canada with 3.8%. EU has a small market share of 0.83%, thought there are several market players. Japan start virtual school business since April 2015, while China start this business in Feb 2017. K12 Inc and Connections Academy are market leader of for profit player, they take a total market share of 44% in 2017, while Florida Virtual School (FLVS) is the leader of non-profit players, it takes a market share of 11.3% in 2017.

For-profit EMO

Non-profit EMO

Other

Elementary Schools

Middle Schools

High Schools

Adult Education

Other

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe industry (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (Southeast Asia, China, Korea, India and Japan)

-South America industry (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

