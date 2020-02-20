Bovine Serum Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2026

The Bovine Serum Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Bovine Serum Market”

The global fetal bovine serum market was valued at $695 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach at $1,037 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.1 % from 2020 to 2026

Bovine serum (FBS) is the liquid fraction of clotted blood from fetal calves, depleted of cells, fibrin, and clotting factors, it contains high amount of nutritional and macromolecular factors essential for cell growth. Bovine serum albumin is the major component of FBS. Growth factors in FBS are essential for the maintenance and growth of cultured cells. FBS also contains a variety of small molecules like amino acids, sugars, lipids, and hormones.

Fetal bovine serum (FBS) finds its application in several biotechnological research purposes, including cancer research, development of biopharmaceuticals, human & animal vaccines, and other research purposes. In addition, FBS is used as an additional media supplement for cell culture, owing to the presence of high content of embryonic growth-promoting factors. It is considered as the most effective growth promoter as compared to the other animal sera available for most cell culture systems. In addition, the significantly lower content of antibodies compared to adult and newborn sera minimizes the risk of antibody cross-reaction with cells in culture. The quality of FBS is determined primarily at the blood collection site and the raw serum processing center. Appropriate collection is fundamental in maintaining the natural growth-promoting properties of fetal blood, thus achieving consistent and superior performance of the final FBS products.

The Bovine Serum market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Bovine Serum Market on the basis of Types are:

USA-sourced

South America-sourced

Australia-sourced

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Bovine Serum Market is

Scientific Research

Industrial Production

Regions Are covered By Bovine Serum Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

