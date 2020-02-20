Military Frigates Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2019-2025

The Military Frigates Market recently Published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Military Frigates Market”.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, General Dynamics, Fincantieri, United Shipbuilding, Lockheed Martin, Naval Group, Damen Group, Lurssen Werft GmbH, Austal, China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

The military frigates market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 3.5% during the forecast period.

– Development and procurement of new frigates have gained importance in the past few years due to the increasing border issues and territorial conflicts at sea. This need is one of the major factor leading to the growth of the frigate market during the forecast period.

– The replacement programs of the countries to replace the current aging fleet of combat ships with modern detection and weapon systems equipped frigates that have anti-ship, anti-submarine and air-defense capabilities is propelling the growth of the market.

Development of New Frigates is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Military Frigates Market

Development of new frigates is one of the key drivers in the military frigates market. With main concentration on high lethal and low detection capabilities of the frigates, development of frigates is picking up pace over the past few years. The US is one of the foremost countries that is into development of new frigates. Its new program of Guided Missile Frigate FFG(X) is in progress and includes construction of about 20 FFG(X) next-generation frigates by 2030. The US Navy selected five shipbuilders: Austal USA, Fincantieri S.p.A., General Dynamics, Huntington Ingalls Industries, and Lockheed Martin and is currently evaluating their designs. It intends to award the contract for the first frigate by 2020. Similarly, the United Kingdom is currently evaluating BAE Systems, Babcock and Atlas Elektronik UK for design, development and manufacturing of its new Type 31e frigate that is intended to enter service in the 2020s along with the more capable Type 26 frigate. Such new programs will propel the growth of the military frigates market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The escalated tensions between the countries of the region and tensions between China and India have led the countries to increase their military spending of the region and is one of the major factor boosting the growth the market during the forecast period. The countries like South Korea, Australia, India, China, and Indonesia are investing in development, building, and procurement of new frigates in this region. In late 2018, Indias Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) signed a USD 500 million deal with Rosoboronexport of Russia to indigenously manufacture two stealth frigates with technology transfer. Similarly, under Australias SEA 5000 Phase 1 project (Future Frigate Project), the country signed a deal with BAE Systems worth USD 26 billion to take the delivery of nine high-end anti-submarine warfare frigates by the end of next decade. Also, the presence of shipbuilding companies like Austal, China State Shipbuilding Corporation, and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) is also supporting this growth.

This report segments the global Military Frigates Market on the basis of Types are

Small Scale, Large Scale

On The basis Of Application, the Global Military Frigates Market is Segmented into

Patrol, Escort, Others

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

