Aircraft De-icing Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

Top Companies in the Global Aircraft De-icing Market

B/E Aerospace, UTC Aerospace Systems, Clariant, Vestergaard Company, General Atomics, JBT Corporation.

The aircraft de-icing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 5% during the forecast period.

Market Overview

– Airports are required to be technologically advanced and equipped enough, in order to serve the ever-increasing air traffic without any interruptions and cancellations due to weather conditions. This has led to various airports bringing new facilities and technologies into airports that increase the de-icing operations, worldwide.

– Technology is always at the forefront of an efficient de-icing operation and all the airports and airlines are investing significantly in leading-edge equipment that helps in efficient de-icing operations. The development of new methods and techniques in the reuse of de-icing fluid are expected to have a huge impact on aircraft de-icing market.

Key Market Trends

Commercial Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The commercial segment of the market currently has the highest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the increasing passenger traffic around the world, the aircraft movements are increasing and to reach out to passenger expectation, the airlines are investing in new technologies that will help them reduce the time for de-icing the aircraft. Also, the airports are investing in new infrastructure that will make faster de-icing and save the cost incurred in the de-icing. For instance, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced its plan in 2018 to build a USD 50 million south de-icing facility to reduce flight cancellations during snowstorms. Initially, this facility is expected to have space for five large planes to be de-iced at once and when it is finished, the airport will have space for about 20 planes to be de-iced at a time. Also, the development of fluids that can be recycled and used will greatly reduce the operating costs of the airports and are anticipated to create a significant impact on the aircraft de-icing market during the forecast period.

North America Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

North America region currently has the highest market share and is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. This is majorly due to increasing passenger traffic along with increasing aircraft movements from the airports of the United States. Since the region has some of the busiest airports, the need for effective and fast de-icing methods are required in this region. Due to regular storms and adverse weather conditions in the US, often the icing is observed on the surface of the aircraft. In January 2018, the US Airlines canceled more than 1,100 flights, and more than 3,000 flights were grounded due to a massive storm and similarly, in January 2016, the airlines canceled nearly 6,300 flights in the US due to blizzard weather conditions with cold and ice hit too much of the US. To tackle such situations, the airports and airlines of North America are investing in better de-icing technologies and infrastructures for avoiding future delay and inconvenience to the passengers.

The Aircraft De-icing market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Aircraft De-icing Market on the basis of Types are

Deicing Truck, Deicing Fluid

On The basis Of Application, the Global Aircraft De-icing Market is Segmented into

Commercial-Narrow Body, Wide Body, Very Large Aircraft, Military

Regions Are covered By Aircraft De-icing Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

