Cloud Logistics Software Market 2019 Growth and Technology Advancement – Softlink Global, SSI SCHAEFER, Oracle, JDA

The Connected Logistics Market Revenue is Estimated to be $14,392.2 Million in 2018 and is Expected to Reach $47,438.0 million by 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 22.0% During the Forecast Period 2019–2025

This market research report identifies many companies that include SAP, Infosys, IBM, Cisco, HCL Technologies, etc. in the connected logistics market. The connected logistics market is dominated by top software and service companies. This report also provides a detailed market segmentation analysis by component (Software and Services), by mode (Roadway, Railway, Waterway, and Airway), by industry (Manufacturing, Automotive, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Consumer Goods and Retail, and Others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Cloud Logistics Software Market: Softlink Global, SSI SCHAEFER, Oracle, JDA, TRANSPOREON, Minster, Royal 4 Systems, Logimax, 3PL Central and others.

Global Cloud Logistics Software Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Cloud Logistics Software Market on the basis of Types are:

Android

iOS

Web-based

On the basis of Application , the Global Cloud Logistics Software Market is segmented into:

Large Enterprises

Mid Size Business

Small Business

Other Applications

Regional Analysis For Cloud Logistics Software Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Cloud Logistics Software Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Cloud Logistics Software Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Cloud Logistics Software Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Cloud Logistics Software Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Cloud Logistics Software Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

