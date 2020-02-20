Sales Incentive Compensation Management Software Market 2019 Emerging Trend and Advancement Outlook 2025

The Global Sales Incentive Compensation Management Software Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2024 : The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Sales Incentive Compensation Management Software Market. The report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Sales Incentive Compensation Management Software Market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, Manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Sales Incentive Compensation Management Software Market.

Incentive compensation management (ICM) involves designing, implementing, and optimizing a strategic plan around sales commissions and incentives. The goal of ICM is to improve sales performance by keeping sales people motivated, while keeping incentive schemes within a margin—theoretically, this allows the organization to maximize revenue.

Key Players of the Global Sales Incentive Compensation Management Software Market

Optymyze, SAP (CallidusCloud), Xactly, Performio, Iconixx, NetSuite, Anaplan, IBM, NICE, Oracle, Qcommission, Apttus, ZS Associates, Commissionly.io

SALES ICM SOFTWARE = COMMISSION TRACKING + INCENTIVE SCHEMES

Sales ICM software helps organize and automate this type of initiative. Thus ICM software products fall under the umbrella of Sales Enablement and Productivity, since they diminish the administrative load for sales managers and facilitate the financial component of a sales acceleration strategy. ICM platforms are particularly useful for organizations with complex, hierarchal sales crediting rules, as well as for organizations that want to fine-tune their existing sales incentive programs or develop new, agile incentive programs.

SALES ICM SOFTWARE FEATURES & CAPABILITIES

Sales incentive management tools should support users (often sales managers) with features around the following tasks and priorities:

Sales compensation plan creation: Easy for Sales to create incentive compensation plans without IT assistance.

Easy for Sales to create incentive compensation plans without IT assistance. Complex sales crediting: Users can set up complex crediting chains to attribute credit for sales to multiple tiers of employees and/or partners.

Users can set up complex crediting chains to attribute credit for sales to multiple tiers of employees and/or partners. Sales compensation process automation: Automates processes related to sales compensation, like incentive and quota plans, approvals, dispute resolution, payroll processing, etc.

Automates processes related to sales compensation, like incentive and quota plans, approvals, dispute resolution, payroll processing, etc. Incentive auditing/regulation compliance: Internal workflow and tracking elements create an audit trail and help ensure regulatory compliance.

Internal workflow and tracking elements create an audit trail and help ensure regulatory compliance. Sales compensation dashboards & forecasting: Analytics tools give sales ops managers and/or reps a view into sales performance in terms of sales vs. quotas, as well as earnings so far and projected payouts. May include competitive stats.

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud Based

Web Based

Segmentation by application:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 2019-2024:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, JaSales Incentive Compensation Management Software, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Panama, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

