Sugar Alcohols Market Size, Status and Global Outlook 2019-2025

The Global Sugar Alcohols Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 : The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Sugar Alcohols Market. The report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Sugar Alcohols Market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, Manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Sugar Alcohols Market.

Global Sugar Alcohols Market was worth USD 11.59 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 6.5%, to reach USD 15.88 billion by 2025.

Sugar alcohols, which is a class of polyols, are commonly added to food products because of their lower caloric content than sugars. They are also, in general, less sweet, and are often combined with high-intensity sweeteners. They are also an active ingredient in chewing gum because they are not broken down by bacteria in the mouth or metabolized to acids, and thus do not contribute to tooth decay. Maltitol, sorbitol, xylitol, erythritol, and isomalt are some of the more common types of sugar alcohols or polyols. Sugar alcohols may be formed under mild reducing conditions from their analogue sugars.

Global Sugar Alcohols market size will increase to 540 Million US$ by 2025, from 360 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Key Players of the Global Sugar Alcohols Market

A & Z Food Additives, Archer Daniels Midland, Associated British Foods, Atlantic Chemicals Trading, Beckmann-Kenko, Cargill, DowDuPont, Fraken Biochem, Ingredion, Roquette Freres, Sanxinyuan Food Industry, WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients

Segmentation by product type:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Segmentation by application:

Food & Confectionery

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Oral-Care Products

Others

Global Sugar Alcohols Market: Competitive Rivalry:

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Sugar Alcohols market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Sugar Alcohols market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 2019-2025:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, JaSugar Alcohols, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Panama, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Report Highlights

Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Sugar Alcohols market

Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Sugar Alcohols market

Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Sugar Alcohols market

A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Sugar Alcohols market with the identification of key factors

The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Sugar Alcohols market to help identify market developments

