Electronic Materials Market Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

Global electronic materials market size was estimated at USD 35.5 billion in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

Global electronic materials market size was estimated at USD 35.5 billion in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

Key Players of the Global Electronic Materials Market

Air Products and Chemicals Inc, BASF SE, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, The Dow Chemical Co., AZ Electronic Materials S.A, Cabot Microelectronics Corp, Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd, JSR Corp, Kanto Chemical Co. Inc, KMG Chemicals Inc, Sumitomo Chemical Group, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Honeywell, Mitsubishi Chem

Segmentation by product type:

Silicon Wafer

PCB Laminate

Photoresist

Others

Segmentation by application:

Semiconductors & Integrated Circuits (IC)

Printed Circuit Boards (PCB)

Others

Global Electronic Materials Market: Competitive Rivalry:

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Electronic Materials market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Electronic Materials market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 2019-2025:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, JaElectronic Materials, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Panama, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Report Highlights

Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Electronic Materials market

Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Electronic Materials market

Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Electronic Materials market

A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Electronic Materials market with the identification of key factors

The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Electronic Materials market to help identify market developments

