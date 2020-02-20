Cognitive Computing Technology Market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2019-2025

The report titled “Cognitive Computing Technology Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Cognitive Computing Technology market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Cognitive computing is executed through a computer-generated model mimicking the human process of thinking and cognitive ability in the form of simulation over a specialized platform. The process of transforming thoughts into simulation involves systems for self-learning, to extract unstructured data and churn out insightful analytics, to recognize patterns unable to be spotted by the human eye, and to process and identify language formation and structure behind it.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Cognitive Computing Technology Market: Google, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Expert System, SparkCognition, Cisco Systems, HPE, Palantir Technologies, Saffron Technology, ColdLight Solutions, CognitiveScale, Enterra Solutions, Numenta, Vicarious, CustomerMatrix, DataRobot and others.

Global Cognitive Computing Technology Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Cognitive Computing Technology Market on the basis of Types are:

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Learning

Automated Reasoning

Others

On the basis of Application , the Global Cognitive Computing Technology Market is segmented into:

BFSI

Transportation

Retail

Energy & Power

IT & Telecom

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Regional Analysis For Cognitive Computing Technology Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Cognitive Computing Technology Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

