Scissor Lift Market Growth Factors, Future Supply & Demand Analysis, Competitive landscape and Forecast by 2025

Latest market study on “Scissor Lift Market to 2025 by Product Type (Hydraulic, Mechanical, and Pneumatic); Movement Type (Mobile and Fixed); Industry (Construction, Manufacturing and Warehousing) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the Scissor Lift market is estimated to reach US$ by 3,682.1 million 2025 from US$ 2,620.0 million in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The global Scissor Lift market for the end-user industries is fragmented into Construction, Manufacturing, Warehousing and others. The others segment comprises of industry verticals that occupy a smaller share in the market and include agriculture, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance that have started using scissor lifts to a certain limited extent. Construction is considered to be one of the key contribution to country’s socio-economic development.

There is a high growth foreseen, specifically in the emerging economies such as China, India, and others. This has resulted in development of new households and other commercial construction. Also, the basic infrastructure of these economies is on the emerging pace. For instance, Asia Pacific and SAM comprises of several developing economies, which are attracting a lot of FDIs in their infrastructural development. These developments will further lead to construction of their infrastructure development

Currently, the market of scissor lifts in the Middle East and GCC, despite declining oil profits, is predicted to be in line with the market demands. Majority of the demand for scissor lifts in Middle East & Africa is generated by the general contractors for upcoming projects at large rental houses, infrastructure projects and general contractors.

There has been constant development in scissor lift industry. Recently, JLG Industries announced the up gradation of its LRT series of rough terrain scissors. With this up gradation it added improved efficiency, serviceability and operability of the industry machines to meet demands of its customers. Furthermore, MEC stated about the introduction of Proactive Platform Safety System (PPSS) designed for select slab scissor lifts. The new solution is developed to notify MEC scissor lift operators through proactively warning them about the overhead hazards with a purpose to update about entrapment avoidance and collision.

