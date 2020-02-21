Global Hybrid Operating Room Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Hybrid Operating Room Market valued approximately USD 658.2 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.61% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

Increasing adaptation of minimally invasive surgeries and technological advancements are the major factors that are driving in the growth of the Hybrid Operating Room Market. However, rising technology advancements and technological innovations in robot-assisted services providing various alternatives in the Hybrid Operating Room. Moreover, expanding investment in Research & Development of advanced surgical equipment and growing taste and preference for negligibly invasive surgeries in developed and developing economies are the other factors that enable growth in Global Hybrid Operating Room over the forecast period which is 2018-2025. Development and Changes in laparoscopic surgery techniques are also having changes to enhance the demand of the Hybrid Operating Room. Procedural risk and high installation charges, important institution and operational prices are the major restraining factors of the Hybrid Operating Room. Further, longer deployment time and lack of skilled workforce are the other restraining factors that activate and pumping the growth of the Hybrid Operating Room over the coming periods.

Hybrid Operating Room is a surgical theatre furnish or equipped with advanced medical imaging devices such as fixed C-arms, CT Scanners or MRI Scanners. A Hybrid Operating Room is basically an imaging device that is designed to activate minimally invasive surgery which is created to intend to be less traumatic for the patient and minimize incisions on the patient and perform surgery procedure through one or several small cuts. Global Hybrid Operating Room to expand their presence with the help of growing demand for the robotic operating system. Hybrid operating Room enhanced patient safety, as any situation or emergency can occur in one room that can be handled without putting patient’s safety at risk. Hybrid Operating Room is time and long term cost saving as patients don’t wait for their surgical periods because all things are available in one place.

The regional analysis of the Hybrid Operating Room Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share and dominant player in Global hybrid Room Market followed by Europe. The Hybrid Operating Room Market in Asia-Pacific has projected the highest growth rate over the coming years and owing to increasing adoption in surgical and diagnostic technologies. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Components:

• Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging System

• Operating Room Fixtures

• Surgical Instruments

• Audio-visual Display System and Tools

• Other components



By Applications:

• Cardiovascular Applications

• Neurosurgical Applications

• Thoracic Applications

• Orthopedic Applications

• Other Applications

By End-user:

• Hospital and Surgical Centers

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Stryker Corporation, Steris PLC, Imris, Deerfield Imaging, Getinge AB, Trumpf medical, Alvo Medical, , Mizuho Corporation, Eschmann Equipment, NDS Surgical Imaging, Skytron LLC, Nuvo and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Hybrid Operating Room Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors