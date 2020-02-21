Global Telescopic Extraction Arms Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast –2018-2025

“Global Telescopic Extraction Arms Market valued approximately USD XX million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Telescopic Extraction Arms Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The telescopic extraction arms are self-supporting and have been designed and engineered for the removal dust and fumes at source. Growing demand across end user industries and rising concern towards dust-free & smoke-free environment across the world are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising development in telescopic extraction arms and growing demand from developing economies are the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Additionally, telescopic extraction arms are easily removed dust & fume, easy to use & install and lightweight & flexibility are the other factor that aiding the growth in the market during the forecast period. However, increasing cost of telescopic extraction arms is one of the major factor that limiting the market growth of Telescopic Extraction Arms during the forecast period. The regional analysis of Global Telescopic Extraction Arms Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.



The major market player included in this report are:

• Alsident System

• Engmar

• Fumex

• Geovent A/S

• Kemper

• Klimawent

• Lincoln Electric

• Menegon Sp. z.o.o.

• Norfi Absaugtehchnik GmbH

• Plymovent

• Teka

• OSKAR

• Airflow Systems

• Nederman

• Diversitech

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Fixed

 Wall-Mounted

 Ceiling-Mount

 Bench Top

 Others

By Application:

 Welding Fume

 Dust

 Smoke

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Telescopic Extraction Arms Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors