Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market is valued at approximately USD 15.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.80 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.”
Physiotherapy uses mechanical force and movement for the treatment of muscle pain or injury. Changing lifestyle has led to a significant rise in incidences such as chronic or acute pain. Further, the significantly increasing geriatric population has also indicated a potential increase in the demand for the physiotherapy equipment market.
The regional analysis of the global Physiotherapy Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising geriatric population, increasing inclination for active lifestyles, the penetration of physiotherapy services, and favorable healthcare reforms. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing geriatric population, increasing quality of care, high unmet needs, and growing awareness. would create lucrative growth prospects for the Physiotherapy Equipment market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
DJO Global (US)
Performance Health (US)
BTL Industries (US)
EMS Physio (UK)
Enraf-Nonius B.V
Isokinetics Inc.
Life Care Systems
Namco/Rich-Mar
Patterson Medical
Zynex Medical Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Equipment
Electrotherapy Equipment
Ultrasound Equipment
Exercise therapy Equipment
Cryotherapy Equipment
Combination therapy Equipment
Continuous Passive Motion (CPM) therapy Equipment
Shockwave therapy Equipment
Laser therapy Equipment
Traction therapy Equipment
Magnetic therapy Equipment
Accessories
By Application:
Musculoskeletal Applications
Neurological Applications
Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Applications
Pediatric Applications
Gynecological Applications
Other Applications
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
