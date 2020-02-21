Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market is valued at approximately USD 15.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.80 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

Physiotherapy uses mechanical force and movement for the treatment of muscle pain or injury. Changing lifestyle has led to a significant rise in incidences such as chronic or acute pain. Further, the significantly increasing geriatric population has also indicated a potential increase in the demand for the physiotherapy equipment market.

The regional analysis of the global Physiotherapy Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising geriatric population, increasing inclination for active lifestyles, the penetration of physiotherapy services, and favorable healthcare reforms. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing geriatric population, increasing quality of care, high unmet needs, and growing awareness. would create lucrative growth prospects for the Physiotherapy Equipment market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

DJO Global (US)

Performance Health (US)

BTL Industries (US)

EMS Physio (UK)

Enraf-Nonius B.V

Isokinetics Inc.

Life Care Systems

Namco/Rich-Mar

Patterson Medical

Zynex Medical Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Product:



Equipment

Electrotherapy Equipment

Ultrasound Equipment

Exercise therapy Equipment

Cryotherapy Equipment

Combination therapy Equipment

Continuous Passive Motion (CPM) therapy Equipment

Shockwave therapy Equipment

Laser therapy Equipment

Traction therapy Equipment

Magnetic therapy Equipment

Accessories

By Application:

Musculoskeletal Applications

Neurological Applications

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Applications

Pediatric Applications

Gynecological Applications

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

