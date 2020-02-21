Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is valued approximately at USD 1.30 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.40% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

Growing demand for advanced veterinary infectious disease diagnostic tools, increasing demand for animal-derived food products, growth in companion animal population, rising demand for pet insurance, an increasing number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies, and growing disease control & disease prevention measures are some of the key factors driving the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market. However, the lack of a skilled workforce impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of the global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing adoption of pets, rising demand for infectious disease diagnostics in food-producing animals, and the growing incidences of zoonotic diseases would create lucrative growth prospects for the Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Zoetis, Inc. (US)

QIAGEN N.V. (Indical GmbH) (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Neogen Corporation (US)

Virbac (France)

BioMérieux SA (France)

IDVet (France)

Randox Laboratories, Ltd. (UK)

Heska Corporation (US)

Creative Diagnostics (US)

URIT Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd (China)

NTBIO Diagnostics, Inc. (Canada)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Immunodiagnostics (Lateral Flow Assays, ELISA)

Molecular Diagnostics

By Animal:

Companion

Farm

By End-User:

Lab

Hospital

Clinics

PoC

By Region:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors