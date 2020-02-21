Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

“Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market valued approximately USD 203.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.42% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The major driving factor of global Functional Foods and Drinks market increasing health awareness & busy lifestyles, addressing perceived nutritional shortfalls and increasing consumer interest. In addition, growing to understand of how a proper diet can enhance immunity and young generation are giving importance to their fitness are also some other the factor that drives the market of functional food and drinks. Moreover, rising disposable income and increasing demand for fortified food and drinks products. The major restraining factor of the global functional food and drink market is costly compare to regular product and food security concerns & regulations.

In addition, the economic downturn is impelling consumers to switch to cheaper groceries. Functional food is a food which has an additional function often relating to disease prevention and health promotion by adding new ingredients or more of existing ingredients whereas functional drink is a drink which typically intended to convey health benefit. Some ingredients like herbs, vitamins, minerals or additional raw material. Functional foods are foods that have a potentially positive effect on health beyond basic nutrition. Proponents of functional foods say they promote optimal health and help reduce the risk of disease. A familiar example of functional food is oatmeal because it contains soluble fiber that can help lower cholesterol levels. Some foods are modified to have health benefits. An example is an orange juice that’s been fortified with calcium for bone health.

The regional analysis of Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has accounted for the leading share of total generating revenue across the globe due to the high demand for functional foods and drinks and growing health consciousness.

Europe is also contributing a major share in the global market of Functional Foods and Drinks. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. In addition, China and India are also witnessing significant growth over the coming years.

The major market player included in this report are:

• General Mills

• Nestle

• NBTY

• Glanbia

• Monster Beverage Corp.

• GNC Holding

• Red Bull

• Kellogg

• Amway herbalife

• Pepsi Co.

• Coca-Cola

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Functional Food

 Functional Beverage

 Dietary Supplements

By Application:

 Energy/Sport Nutritional

 Immune Support & Supplement

 Digestive Health

 Healthy Foods or snacking

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

