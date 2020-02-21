Asia-Pacific Meat Processing Equipment Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

“The Asia-Pacific meat processing equipment market was valued at $3012 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach at $5936 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2026.”

Meat is a source of animal protein, consumed as a part of kitchen-style prepared food or as processed meat products. Processed meat products are gaining popularity in Asia-Pacific as they are considered nutritionally rich and shelf-stable. Meat processing equipment is tools that facilitate cutting, injecting brine, stuffing, cooking, and slicing of meat carried out by processors and butchers. The meat processing equipment exists in a variety of design, size, and configuration, usually operating under simple principles. Currently, modern equipment encompasses multiple processing lines, capable of accommodating continuous and automated operations. Meat processing equipment is designed for chemical (frying, roasting, and boiling) and physical (grinding and cutting) treatment of meat. The design of the equipment is based on the type of meat to be processed and the operations that need to be carried out on it. Recent advancements in this industry have been possible only due to the high degree of mechanization and automation introduced in the equipment.

Growth in the per capita consumption across China, Vietnam, Japan, and the Philippines is expected to boost the demand for meat and meat products in Asia-Pacific. The main factor that drives the growth of the Asia-Pacific meat processing equipment market includes rise in demand for processed meat due to the preference of consumers for protein-rich and safe food products. The other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Asia-Pacific meat processing equipment market are rise in meat consumption and technological advancements in the meat processing equipment industry. However, the high cost of meat processing equipment is expected to hamper the market growth throughout the forecast period. Areas with absence of cold chains that need a supply of shelf-stable meat products and a rise in trend of small-scale meat processing firms are the two main factors that represent numerous opportunities for the Asia-Pacific meat processing equipment market. In addition, growth in focus on the safety of workers serves as lucrative growth opportunities for the meat processing equipment industry.

The report segments the market into equipment, application, meat type, and country. Based on equipment, the market is divided into cutting, blending, filling, tenderizing, dicing, grinding, smoking, massaging, and others. According to the application, the market is classified into a fresh processed meat, precooked meat, raw cooked meat, cured meat, dry meat, raw fermented sausages, and others. By meat type, it is categorized into processed pork, processed beef, and processed mutton. Based on the country, the market is analyzed across China, Vietnam, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the Asia-Pacific market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Equipment

• Cutting

• Blending

• Filling

• Tenderizing

• Dicing

• Grinding

• Smoking

• Massaging

• Others

By Application

• Fresh Processed Meat

• Precooked Meat

• Raw Cooked Meat

• Cured Meat

• Dry Meat

• Raw Fermented Sausages

• Others

By Meat Type

• Processed Pork

• Processed Beef

• Processed Mutton

• Others

By Country

• China

• Vietnam

• Japan

• Philippines

• South Korea

• India

• Australia

• Indonesia

• Thailand

• Malaysia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Siemens AG

• Equipamientos Cárnicos, S.L. (Mainca)

• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

• Heat and Control, Inc.

• Illinois Tool Works Inc. (Hobart)

• JBT Corporation

• Key Technology, Inc.

• Marel hf.

• The Middleby Corporation

• Welbilt, Inc.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

• The Vollrath Company, LLC

• SELO

• Millard Manufacturing Corporation

• Baucor, Inc.

