Healthcare
Global Smoke Evacuation System Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Global Smoke Evacuation System Market is valued approximately at USD 151.69 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.8% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”
A smoke evacuation system is a device that is specifically designed or developed to arrest smoke produced during open surgical processes. Surgical smoke is risky, after-effect produced from electrosurgical lasers, pencils, and several other surgical instruments. Surgical smoke consists of bacteria or viruses, chemicals, etc. which bear harmful effects for the surgical staff who are exposed to various toxic representatives. So, it is important to eliminate harmful substance which is produced during surgical procedures, and it can be eliminated by using a smoke evacuation excavation system. Rising cancer population, increased product availability of smoke evacuation systems, rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries and wider acceptance and availability of relevant operating room protocols & guidelines are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.
For instance, In 2018, it was estimated that there were 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths worldwide. The global burden of cancer is expected to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040. Moreover, increasing the number of elective surgical procedures along with technological advancements in smoke excavation systems are the major factors likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market in the upcoming years. However, product recalls along with government regulations for the reduction of overall healthcare costs are a few factors anticipated to restraining the growth of the global Smoke Evacuation System market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of the global Smoke Evacuation System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising number of inpatient surgeries, expansion in the target disease population and increasing geriatric population in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as the existence of a great number of the patient population, the rising popularity of cosmetic surgery and increasing initiatives made by the government to make access to elective surgery to the population that would offer lucrative growth opportunities for the Smoke Evacuation System market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
CONMED Corporation
Deroyal
Erbe EleKTromedizin GmbH
Ecolab
KLS Martin
Medtronic, PLC
Olympus Corporation
Stryker Corporation
Symmetry Surgical Inc.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Smoke Evacuating Systems
Smoke Evacuation Filters
Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands
Smoke-Evac Fusion Products
Smoke Evacuation Tubings
By Application:
Laparoscopic Surgeries
Open General Surgeries
Orthopedic Surgeries
Medical Aesthetic Surgeries
By End-User:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Cosmetic Surgery Centers
Others
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Smoke Evacuation System Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
