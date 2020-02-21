Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market is valued approximately USD 5.81 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.0% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

A magnetic resonance imaging system often abbreviated as MRI, is a technique of medical imaging used in radiology to form the pitchers of anatomy and the physical processes of the body. These pitchers are further used to diagnose and detect the presence of abnormalities in the body. This system uses MRI scanners to generate images of the organs in the body. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system is the medical application of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR). This system is ideal as an effective diagnostic tool for tumors, central nervous system disorders, spine lesions, and stroke-affected areas in the brain and blood vessels. Increasing the geriatric population, high incidences of tumors and central nervous system disorders, increasing government support for MRI and increasing focus on the replacement of low-field MRI systems with high-field MRI systems are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to the US Census Bureau’s “An Aging World Report 2015” estimated that the number of people over 65 years will constitute 16.7% of the global population by 2050, which is almost double that population in 2015 (8.5%). Moreover, novel application areas such as detection of metastasis and multiple sclerosis in cancer aided with emergence of hybrid MRI systems are the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, the high cost of MRI systems and declining reimbursement rates for MRI procedures and uncertain outcomes of healthcare reforms are a few factors anticipated to restraining the growth of the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the favorable reimbursement policies, advanced healthcare facilities & high healthcare spending and growing geriatric population in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising demand for high-field MRI systems, increasing geriatric population and high prevalence of cancer are few factors that would offer lucrative growth opportunities for the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hitachi

Siemens Healthineers

Canon Medical Systems

GE Healthcare

Philips

Aspect Imaging

Bruker

Aurora Imaging Technology

Esaote S.P.A

Fonar

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Field Strength:

Low-to-mid-Field

High Field

Very-high Field

By Architecture:

Closed MRI Systems

Standards Bore MRI

Wide-Bore MRI

Open MRI Systems



By Region:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5034-global-magnetic-resonance-imaging-systems-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com