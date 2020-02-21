Global Prosthetic heart valve Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Prosthetic heart valve market is valued at approximately USD 5.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.90% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

Global artificial or prosthetic heart valve deals in implantation of an artificial heart in the patients suffering from the heart-related disorder. Surging the geriatric population and growing prevalence of heart valve diseases are key driving forces of market growth. For instance, as per the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, about 5 million people in America are diagnosed with heart valve diseases every year and causes more than 22,000 mortality in America owing to heart valve diseases. Unhealthy lifestyle and lack of physical activities cause various cardiac diseases and pathological disorders. In addition, increasing government funding towards research and development in heart valve diseases is contributing to market growth. Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and technological advancement are also leveraging about more effective heart valve devices. However, high cost and risk associated with Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedures and strict approval process are hindering factors for the market growth over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of the global Prosthetic heart valve market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing elderly population, increasing product approvals and escalating heart diseases are leading the market growth in the region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the prosthetic heart valve market over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing disposable incomes and growing prevalence of high occurrence of heart valve diseases, the ageing population along with improvement in healthcare infrastructure contribute to the fastest growth rate of Asia Pacific artificial heart valve market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Medtronic plc

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Symetis SA

Jenavalve Technology, Inc.

CryoLife, Inc.

TTK Healthcare Limited

Colibri Heart Valve, LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By type of valve

Transcatheter Heart Valves

Tissue Heart Valves

Mechanical Heart Valves

By Region:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Prosthetic heart valve Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5025-global-prosthetic-heart-valve-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com