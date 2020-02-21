Healthcare
Global Protein expression Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Global Protein expression Market is valued approximately at USD 1844.2million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”
Protein expression is a technique or methodology through which proteins are characterized, modified, regulated, and produced in living organisms. It is a vital part of proteomics which consents the expressed recombinant proteins in numerous host structures or living cell. protein is regulated depending upon functional need in the host cell. Key drivers boosting the global protein expression market is the growing demand for products for the treatment of severe chronic diseases. In addition, growing geriatric population, the demand for protein biologics, technological advancement in the protein expression system are driving the market of protein expression. However, the high cost of protein expression reagents and instruments along with growing consolidation are the major restraining factors of the protein expression market.
The regional analysis of the global Protein expression market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the global protein expression market over the forecast period. Due to the presence of large biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals, and pharmaceutical companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Merck KGA, and Amgen Inc. in this region. According to the International Trade Administration, the United States is the largest market for biopharmaceuticals due to a high number of biopharmaceutical research and development (R&D) activities. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region is also owing to the growth in the biotechnology firms and related R&D activities. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the biotechnology industry in India is growing at a significant pace. Thus, the rise in the research and development activities by the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to fuel market growth.
Major market player included in this report are:
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Becton Dickinson & Company
Genscript Biotech Corporation
Jena Bioscience Gmbh
Lucigen Corporation
Merck Kgaa
New England Biolabs Inc.
Qiagen N.V.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By System type:
Algal-Based Expression Systems
Cell-Free Expression Systems
Insect Cell Expression Systems
Mammalian Cell Expression Systems
Prokaryotic Expression Systems
Yeast Expression Systems
By Product and Service:
Competent Cells
Expression Vectors
Instruments
Reagents
Services
By Application
Industrial Applications
Research Applications
Therapeutic Applications
By end-user
Academic Research Institutes
Contract Research Organizations
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Other End Users
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
