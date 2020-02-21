Global De-oiled Lecithin Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

“The global de-oiled lecithin market was valued at $152,906.4 thousand in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% to reach $396,524.4 thousand from 2018 to 2025. “

De-oiled lecithin is a dry form of lecithin that is multi-functional in nature. It has applications in various industries such as food, feed, healthcare, and personal care. The food & beverage industry plays a key role in the dietary aspect of a healthy lifestyle. Natural and functional ingredients have been witnessing a rise in demand, as a result of this trend. De-oiled lecithin is enriched with phospholipids for enhanced dispersion in water. It is available in the form of powders and granules. Dry lecithin has benefits over liquid lecithin owing to neutral flavor and color and convenient handling. It is used in bakery products, dietary foods such as capsules & tablets, dairy & frozen desserts, and convenience foods such as sauces and instant soups. The ingredient is derived from sunflower, soy, rapeseed, and eggs.

An increase in demand for green and organic food products and growth in trends among consumers involving weight loss and calorie concern drive the growth of the global de-oiled lecithin market. However, the threat of genetically modified food to the environment restricts market growth globally.

The global de-oiled lecithin market is segmented based on form, source, application, and region. Based on form, the market is bifurcated into powder and granulated. Based on the source, it is classified into soy, sunflower, rapeseed, and egg. As per application, it is fragmented into food, feed, and healthcare. Food is sub-segmented into bakery products, confectionery products, convenience food, and dairy & frozen desserts. Based on the region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players operating in the market include:

• Cargill Inc.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Clarkson Grain Company, Inc.

• GIIAVA India Pvt. Ltd.

• Austrade Inc.

• Bunge Limited

• Amitex Agro Product Pvt. Ltd.

• Novastell Essential Ingredients

• DowDuPont

• STERN-WYWIOL GRUPPE Stern-Wywiol Gruppe

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends and opportunities in the global de-oiled lecithin market.

• It provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that assists to evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

• The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

 By Form

o Powdered

o Granulated

 By Source

o Soy

o Sunflower

o Rapeseed

o Egg

 By Application

o Food

• Bakery Products

• Confectionery Products

• Convenience Food

• Dairy & Frozen Dessert

o Feed

o Healthcare

• By Region

o North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

o Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

• Saudi Arabia

• Brazil

• South Africa

• Rest of LAMEA