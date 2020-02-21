Global Luxury Fragrance Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Luxury Fragrance Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”



The Luxury Fragrance Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. The Luxury fragrance or perfume is a combination of various essential oils which includes solvents, fixatives and aromatic compounds that contribute to a pleasant scent. The Perfumes are more concentrated in nature than any other kind of fragrance. The Perfumes are considered thicker & expensive enough to be called luxury items in the goods market. The rising availability of premium fragrance brands and rising disposable income of the individuals in both the developed and developing countries are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, changing lifestyle and consumer behavior is the factor which likely to create numerous opportunities in the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with luxury fragrance is one of the major factors that limiting the market growth of Luxury Fragrance across the globe.

The regional analysis of the Global Luxury Fragrance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the rapidly increasing popularity of luxury perfume in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at a sluggish growth rate in the global Luxury Fragrance market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to changing lifestyle & consumer behavior and increasing e-commerce retail stores in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Avon

• Chanel

• Coty

• LVHM

• Elizabeth Arden

• Loreal

• Ralph Lauren

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Eau De Parfum

 Eau De Toilette

 Eau De Cologne

 Eau Fraiche

 Others

By Application:

 Men

 Women

 Children

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

