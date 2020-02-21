Global Luxury Footwear Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Luxury Footwear Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Luxury Footwear Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. The footwear is defined as the covering of human foot to offer protection from heat, dirt, cold and dampness of the ground while standing, walking or running. Luxury footwear are mainly utilized or adopted to accessorize as well as to indicate the status of a specific individual within the society. The luxury footwear is mainly classified into categories which include Non-Athletic, Athletic footwear and Designer Footwear. Escalating disposable income of the individuals, surging urbanization in both the developed and developing countries and increasing the young population are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, changing lifestyle & consumer buying behavior is the factor which likely to create numerous opportunities in the market during the forecast period. However, the rising cost of raw material is one of the major factors that limiting the market growth of Luxury Footwear across the globe. The regional analysis of Global Luxury Footwear Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

• LVMH

• Chanel

• PPR

• Swatch

• Burberry

• Silvano Lattanzi

• Prada

• Testoni

• Dr. Martens

• Base London

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Men

 Women

 Kids

By Application:

 Online Store

 Direct Sales

 Others

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Luxury Footwear Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

