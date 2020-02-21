South Africa Food Safety Testing Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

“The South Africa food safety testing market was valued at $65,727 thousand in 2017, and is estimated to reach $145,995 thousand by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2025.”

Food safety testing refers to the inspection of food products for disease-causing organisms, chemicals, and other hazardous materials. It is generally targeted at three primary food contaminants namely, pathogens, chemicals, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

Implementation of various regulations on food safety, particularly in the developed economies, drives the growth of the global food safety testing market. Recycling of animal by-products, sale of goods past their “use by” date, the inclusion of harmful ingredients, and unsafe food handling processes are some of the major food fraud activities. The consumption of contaminated food, including toxic chemicals and radioactive materials, results in foodborne illness, which can further lead to death. The implementation of stringent regulations by many leading food safety organizations, such as Food Standards Agency, European Food Safety Authority, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, and Canadian Food Inspection Agency, to prevent ill health of consumers and food fraud is expected to drive the growth of the global food safety testing industry.

In addition, rise in economically motivated adulterations (EMAs) due to high competition among food producers, and increase in instances of food debasement, such as adulterations, pesticides, artificial taste enhancers, and certifications, boost the growth of the food safety testing market. However, lack of flood control infrastructure in the developing economies, complexity in testing techniques, and lack of harmonization of regulations are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

The report emphasizes on different contaminants. By contaminant, the food safety testing market is classified into a pathogen, genetically modified organism (GMO), chemical & toxin, heavy metals, radioactivity, and others. Depending on food tested, the market is categorized into meat & meat products, dairy & dairy products, cereal, grain, & pulse, processed food, and other ingredients. According to different technologies used for food safety testing, the market is segmented into agar culturing, PCR-based assay, immunoassay-based, Scintillation counters & Geiger counters, AAS & ICP-MS/OES, and others. Based on the region, it is analyzed across Gauteng, Western Cape, Mpumalanga and the rest of South Africa.

The South Africa food safety testing market is highly competitive, owing to the presence of several well-established manufacturers and vendors. The market has been undergoing significant consolidation over the last few years, and this trend is expected to continue further, owing to an increase in acceptance of food safety testing and technological advancements.

The major players analyzed in this report are ALS Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bureau Veritas, Deltamune, DNV GL AS (DNV), Eurofins Scientific S.E., Intertek Group plc., QIMA Limited, SGS SA (SGS), and TUV SUD.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Contaminant

• Pathogens

• Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO)

• Chemicals & Toxins

• Heavy Metals

• Radioactivity

• Others

By Food Tested

• Meat & meat products

• Dairy & dairy products

• Cereals, grains, & pulses

• Processed food

• Other ingredients

By Technology

• Agar Culturing

• PCR-Based Assay

• Immunoassay-Based

• Scintillation Counters & Geiger Counters

• AAS & ICP-MS/OES

• Others

By Region

• Gauteng

• Western Cape

• Mpumalanga

• Rest of South Africa