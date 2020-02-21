Global Gene Expression Analysis Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

“Global Gene Expression Analysis Market is valued approximately at USD 3.0 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.8% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

Gene expression analysis can be defined as the study of gene transcriptions in the synthesis of the functional gene products. Information derived from the study of gene expression analysis is used in the manufacture of functional protein species, RNAs and in the synthesis of non-protein functional products. Functional gene products are manufactured through gene expression analysis which is utilized in the development of new drugs and improvement of clinical diagnosis methods. High demand for personalized medicines, an increasing number of cancer patients, reducing costs of sequencing procedures and high funding provided by the government are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, it was estimated that there were 9.5 million cancer deaths and 17.0 million new cancer cases worldwide.

The global burden of cancer is expected to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040 due to the growth and aging of the population, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Thus, the prevalence of cancer is surging across the globe thereby, the need for gene expression analysis is also increasing as it helps in the development of new drugs & medicines to defend this disease so, the market is growing at a significant rate. Moreover, the growing use of gene expression analysis in precision medicine along with novel technologies to aid gene expression studies is the major factor likely to offer lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, a high cost of instrument and shortage of skilled professionals are few factors anticipated to limiting the growth of the global gene expression analysis market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of the global Gene Expression Analysis Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world as well as anticipated to exhibit at the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as the development of gene therapy, increasing emphasis on gene expression studies, supportive government initiatives, and the high availability of funding for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) research thereby, driving the demand for gene expression analysis across the world.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GE Healthcare

Perkinelmer, Inc

Qiagen N.V.

Oxford Gene Technology

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By-Products & Services:

Consumables

Reagents

DNA Chips

Instruments

PCR Instruments

Next-Generation Sequencing Instruments

DNA Microarrays

Other Instruments

Services

Gene Expression Profiling Services

Sequencing Services

Other Services

By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institutes & Research Centres

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Gene Expression Analysis Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/4969-global-gene-expression-analysis-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com