Global Hosiery Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Hosiery (Women and Men) Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Hosiery also is known as Legwear, these garments are worn directly on the feet and legs. Modern hosiery is usually tight-fitting by virtue of stretchy fabrics and meshes. Older forms include binding to achieve a tight fit. The world economic recovery situation is complicated, a slowdown in China, but little impact on the sock industry, especially the cotton socks industry. Chinese sock exports continued to show growth year after year, mainly due to the socks apparel industry as accessories. The price is relatively low, not much pressure on consumer spending and increasing disposable income of the individual are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. In addition, changing lifestyle & consumer buying behavior is the major factor that creating lucrative opportunities in the market over the coming years. However, limited opportunities in the market of hosiery are one of the major factors which limit the market growth of Hosiery (Women and Men) over the coming years.

The regional analysis of Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/dominant region in the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market due to the increasing disposable income of the individual and rising economic growth in the region. North America is a region also estimated to grow in the Hosiery (Women and Men) market over the forecasted period. Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow at higher growth / higher CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing demand for hosiery in developing countries such as China and India.



The major market player included in this report are:

• Gildan

• Hanesbrands

• Kayser-Roth

• LVMH

• Golden Lady

• L Brands

• Wolford

• Donna Karan

• Mengna

• Fenli

• Bonas

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

 Ship Socks

 Short Socks

 Stockings

 Tights

 Others

By Application:

 Adult Men

 Adult Women

 Children

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

