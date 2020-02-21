Global Aloe Vera Gel Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Aloe Vera Gel Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Aloe Vera Gel Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Aloe Vera is a moist plant species of the genus Aloe and the liliacea family. It contains gel and latex and is extensively used for its remedial and healing properties. The gel comprises mostly of water and the rest contains various amino acids, vitamins, minerals, enzymes, hormones, and sugars. Its leaves comprise phytochemicals that may possess possible bioactivities, such as anthraquinone C-glycosides, acetylated mannans, anthrones, and polymannans. Increasing demand due to the health benefits of Aloe Vera and stronger consumer acceptance is the substantial driving factors of the Aloe Vera gel market across the world. Furthermore, growing demand from end-user industries is the major factor which creating lucrative opportunity in the market over the coming years. The Aloe Vera gel possesses numerous properties such as moisturizing, anti-aging and nutritional benefits; reduction of dandruff, enhancement of hair growth, and conditioner for hair. Moreover, its health benefits, such as reduction of inflammation and cholesterol, regulation of blood sugar level and digestion, decrease in cancer risk, and treatment of hemorrhoids and acne further boost the demand of Aloe Vera gel. However, several side effects associated with the use of Aloe Vera gel such as skin irritation & allergies and regulatory framework across the world are the restraining factors of the market over the coming years. The regional analysis of Global Aloe Vera Gel Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Lily of the Desert

• Aloe Farms Inc.

• Terry Laboratories Inc.

• Foodchem International Cooperation

• Natural Aloe Costa Rica S.A.

• Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.

• Aloecorp Inc.

• Aloe Laboratories Inc.

• Herbalife

• Aloe Vera Australia

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

 Aloe Vera Gel Extracts

 Aloe Vera Whole Leaf Extracts

 Others

By Form:

 Concentrates

 Gels

 Drinks

 Powders

 Capsules

By Application:

 Food

 Cosmetics

 Pharmaceutical

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Aloe Vera Gel Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

