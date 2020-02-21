Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Sales Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“In this report, global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market will reach 2959.5 Million USD by the end of 2025 with a CAGR of 10.0%, the global Medical Equipment Maintenance market is valued at 1518.27 Million USD in 2018 and will reach 2959.5 Million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2018-2025.”

Medical devices are assets that directly affect human lives. They are considerable investments and, in many cases, have high maintenance costs. It is important, therefore, to have a well-planned and managed maintenance program that is able to keep the medical equipment in a health-care institution reliable, safe and available for use when it is needed for diagnostic procedures, therapy, treatments and monitoring of patients. In addition, such a program prolongs the useful life of the equipment and minimizes the cost of equipment ownership.

Medical Equipment Maintenance can be divided into two categories: advanced modality and primary modality. Advanced Modality accounted for a higher proportion, with a figure of 56.78% in 2017, the rest are Primary Modality, with the revenue market share of 43.22%, and the market share has remained basically the same in recent years.

The maintenance market share of global Medical Equipment Maintenance in hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, and others has been stable year by year, at 73.82%, 19.29%, and 6.89% respectively in 2017. This indicates that the Medical Equipment Maintenance market has the most promising sales prospects in hospitals & clinics.

XYZ research center data shows that United States is the biggest contributor to the Medical Equipment Maintenance revenue market, accounting for 42.97% of the total global market with a revenue of 605.2 million USD in 2017, followed by EU, China and Japan, 26.86%, 12.52% and 11.16% with the revenue of 378.13 million USD, 176.28 million USD and 157.11 million USD.

Pantheon is the largest company in the global Medical Equipment Maintenance market, accounting for 13.31/% of the revenue market share in 2017, follows by GE and Hitachi, accounting for 12.49% and 10.04% of the revenue market share.

