Global Home Office Furniture Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Home Office Furniture Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Home Office Furniture Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Home office furniture is the furniture products which are used in the residential and commercial spaces by the individuals. Home office furniture mainly includes products such as non-upholstered kitchenware, sofas, tables, chairs, drawers, and couches. The home office furniture products are manufactured across the globe. Home office furniture is mostly manufactured by plastic and wood material. Rising urbanization in both the developed and developing countries, escalating demand for smart & multipurpose furniture and increasing construction sector which includes both the residential and commercial spaces are the substantial driving factors of the home office furniture market across the globe. Furthermore, rising online furniture retailing is the major factor which creating numerous opportunity in the market over the coming years. However, the availability of substitutes and the rise in prices of raw materials and high transportation & freight cost are the major restraining factors of the home office furniture market across the world.

The regional analysis of the Global Home Office Furniture Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/dominant region in the global Home Office Furniture market due to the increasing demand for Home Office Furniture in the region. Europe is also estimated to grow in the Home Office Furniture market over the forecast period. Asia-pacific is also expected to grow at higher growth / higher CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising urbanization in developing countries such as China and India.



The major market player included in this report are:

• Knoll

• Inter IKEA Group

• Herman Miller

• Ashley Furniture Industries

• Poltrona Frau

• Steelcase

• Kimball International

• Sears Holdings

• HNI

• Masco

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Seating

 Tables

 Storage Units

 Others

By Distribution Channel:

 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

 General Retailers

 Online

 Others

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Home Office Furniture Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors