Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“In this report, the past four years, Endoscope reprocessing equipment market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 5.81% from 1091 million $ in 2014 to 1447 million $ in 2019, our analysts believe that in the next few years, Endoscope reprocessing equipment market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Endoscope reprocessing equipment will reach 1651 million $.”

Endoscope reprocessing equipment here includes those called as (automated or manual) endoscope reprocessor, endoscope reprocessing system, endoscope washer-disinfector, sterilization machine/system, endoscope transport system, endoscope drying, and storage cabinet.

On the basis of type, the market is classified into endoscope reprocessor, endoscope drying & storage cabinets, endoscope transport systems, and other auxiliary equipment. Hospitals segmented accounted for the largest market share in 2018

The report includes detailed company profiling of leading players of the global Endoscope Reprocessing Sales market such as Johnson & Johnson, Cantel Medical, Ecolab Inc, Olympus, Wassenburg Medical, Custom Ultrasonics, Steris, Steelco, Getinge, Endo-Technik W. Great, BES Rehab, ARC Healthcare Solutions, Belimed. Steris was the largest Endoscope Reprocessing Sales supplier in the world, accounting for about 8.8% of global Endoscope Reprocessing Sales in 2018.

The USA is the largest seller country of Endoscope Reprocessing in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in the global market, Involved the assessment of sales, price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Johnson & Johnson

Cantel Medical

Ecolab Inc

Olympus

Wassenburg Medical

Custom Ultrasonics

Steris

Steelco

Getinge

Endo-Technik W. Griesat

BES Rehab

ARC Healthcare Solutions

Belimed

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type primarily split into

Endoscope Reprocessor

Endoscope Drying & Storage Cabinets

Endoscope Transport Systems

Other Auxiliary Equipment

By Application, this report focuses on Sales, Market share and Growth Rate of each application, can be divided into

Hospitals

Independent Endoscope Reprocessing Stations

By Regions, this report splits the global market into several key regions, with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin market share of top players in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), like

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America