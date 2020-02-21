Global Endoscope Reprocessing Sales Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“In this report, the past four years, Endoscope reprocessing equipment market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 5.81% from 1091 million $ in 2014 to 1447 million $ in 2019.”

Our analysts believe that in the next few years, Endoscope reprocessing equipment market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Endoscope reprocessing equipment will reach 1651 million $.

Endoscope reprocessing equipment here includes those called as (automated or manual) endoscope reprocessor, endoscope reprocessing system, endoscope washer-disinfector, sterilization machine/system, endoscope transport system, endoscope drying, and storage cabinet.

On the basis of type, the market is classified into endoscope reprocessor, endoscope drying & storage cabinets, endoscope transport systems, and other auxiliary equipment. Hospitals segmented accounted for the largest market share in 2018

The report includes detailed company profiling of leading players of the global Endoscope Reprocessing Sales market such as Johnson & Johnson, Cantel Medical, Ecolab Inc, Olympus, Wassenburg Medical, Custom Ultrasonics, Steris, Steelco, Getinge, Endo-Technik W. Griesat, BES Rehab, ARC Healthcare Solutions, Belimed. Steris was the largest Endoscope Reprocessing Sales supplier in the world, accounting for about 8.8% of global Endoscope Reprocessing Sales in 2018.

The USA is the largest seller country of Endoscope Reprocessing in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Endoscope Reprocessing for these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Global Endoscope Reprocessing market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Endoscope Reprocessing sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Johnson & Johnson

Cantel Medical

Ecolab Inc

Olympus

Wassenburg Medical

Custom Ultrasonics

Steris

Steelco

Getinge

Endo-Technik W. Griesat

BES Rehab

ARC Healthcare Solutions

Belimed

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Endoscope Reprocessor

Endoscope Drying & Storage Cabinets

Endoscope Transport Systems

Other Auxiliary Equipment

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Endoscope Reprocessing for each application, including

Hospitals

Independent Endoscope Reprocessing Stations

