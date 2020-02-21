Global Acoustic Guitar Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Acoustic Guitar Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Acoustic Guitar Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of the global Acoustic Guitar market is the rising disposable income and growing interest of people in music. Moreover, the rising number of concerts and live performances is also a major driving factor of the global acoustic guitar market. One of the major restraining factors of the global acoustic guitar market is the increasing adoption of free musical instrument apps on mobile. The acoustic guitar is a simple guitar that has a hollow body that amplifies the string vibrations and it does not require any electrical amplification. It produces sound by transmitting the vibration of the strings to the air as opposed to relying on electronic amplification. There are so many benefits of acoustic guitar such as acoustic guitars are more portable and convenient to handle, acoustic guitar is simpler as compared to electric guitar, an acoustic guitar player can learn to write song & even perform and if you learn to play an acoustic guitar you will spend a bit less on your first instrument than if you had gone with an electric guitar.

The regional analysis of the Global Acoustic Guitar Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in a number of musicians & singers and increase number of dance clubs and pubs. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Acoustic Guitar market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising number of concerts and growing interest in music among the young generation.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Martin

• Taylor

• LARRIVEE

• Lakewood

• S.Yairi

• Fender

• Gibson

• Ibanez

• Paul Reed Smith Guitar

• Santa Cruz

• ESP

• CORT

• B.C. RICH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Nylon/Gut Stringed Guitars

 Steel Stringed Guitars

 Others

By Application:

 Perform

 Teaching

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

