Healthcare
Europe Catheter Stabilization Device Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“The Europe Catheter Stabilization Device market is valued at 364.44 Million USD in 2019 and will reach 411.53 Million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.05% during 2019-2025.”
Catheter Stabilization Device is secured or stabilized to avoid accidental elimination, reduce trauma to the urethra and the bladder, and decrease inflammation of tissues. The main objective of catheter stabilization is to stop excessive pull or traction on the catheter.
Catheter Stabilization Devices are a more effective alternative to tape in helping to improve clinical outcomes, quality of care and economic efficiencies.
The sales market share of Europe Catheter Stabilization Device in hospitals, emergency clinics, home healthcare providers and diagnostic centers has been stable year by year, at 53.33%, 24.06%, 6.93%, and 15.68% respectively in 2019, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within 0.5 percent. This indicates that the segment of the Catheter Stabilization Device in the European market tends to be fixed without great changes.
XYZ research center data shows that in the European market, peripheral catheter stabilization device accounts for 34.71% of the sales market share, which is the highest, followed by epidural, abdominal drainage tubes, central venous catheter, chest drainage tube, arterial devices, the sales market share accounts for 24.31%, 18.17%, 12.76%, 10.05%, and 7.55%, respectively.
XYZ research center data show that Germany is the biggest contributor to the catheter stabilization device revenue market, accounting for 25.98% of the total European market with a revenue of 94.67 million USD in 2019, followed by the UK, 15.61% with a revenue of 56.89 million USD.
B. Braun is the largest company in the European catheter stabilization device market, accounting for 16.15% of the revenue market share in 2019. with a much larger market share of 9.25% – nearly seven percentage points higher than C.R.Bard.
Geographically, this report split Europe into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Catheter Stabilization Device for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), including
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Benelux
Italy
Spain
Europe Catheter Stabilization Device market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Catheter Stabilization Device sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
B. Braun
C. R. Bard
3M
ConvaTec
Baxter
Smiths Medical
Djo Global
Merit Medical Systems
Halyard Health
Dale Medical
Centurion Medical Products
Derma Sciences
TIDI Products
Medline
Deroyal
CRYO-PUSH
Marpac Inc
Hebei Kanghui
Hunan Jinpeng
Interrad Medical
M. C. Johnson
BioDerm
Europe Other
Total
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Arterial devises Securement Devices
Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices
Peripheral Securement Devices
Abdominal Drainage Tubes Securement Device
Epidural Securement Devices
Chest Drainage Tube Securement Device
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (K Units), market share and growth rate of Catheter Stabilization Device for each application, including
Hospitals
Emergency Clinics
Home Healthcare Providers
Diagnostic Centers
