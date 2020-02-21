Global Artificial Joint Replacement Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The global Artificial Joint Replacement market is valued at 2673 K Units in 2019 and will reach 4623 K Units by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.66% during 2020-2025.”

A joint is where the ends of two or more bones meet. There are different types of joints within the body. For example, the knee is considered a “hinge” joint, because of its ability to bend and straighten like a hinged door. The hip and shoulder are “ball-and-socket” joints, in which the rounded end of one bone fits into a cup-shaped area of another bone.

Hip and knee replacements are the most commonly performed joint replacements, but replacement surgery can be performed on other joints, as well, including the ankle, wrist, shoulder, and elbow.

The most important types of Artificial Joint Replacement products covered in this report are Knee Joint, Ankle Joint, Shoulder Joint, and others.

Most widely used downstream fields of the Artificial Joint Replacement market covered in this report are: Hospitals, Orthopedic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Center, and Others. Increasing the use of Artificial Joint Replacement in the hospital to help with strong demand.

The production regions mainly focus on the USA and Europe. USA-based Zimmer, J&J, and Stryker are the leader manufacturers globally. In the past years, the three biggest suppliers of Artificial Joint Replacement take 56% of global Artificial Joint Replacement production.

Recent years, the global Artificial Joint Replacement mainly presented the following characteristics:

First, the global capacity was expanded by a large margin, and prices continued to fall.

Second, the Artificial Joint Replacement market concentration continued to decline.

Geographically, global Artificial Joint Replacement market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Zimmer

J&J

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

Kyocera

Aesculap

Wright Medical

AK Medical

WEGO

Medical Excellence JAPAN

Total Ankle Institute

Integra

ZT Medical

Teijin

Link

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate, primarily split into

Knee Joint

Ankle Joint

Shoulder Joint

Hip Joint

Other

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Artificial Joint Replacement for each application, including

Hospitals

Orthopedic Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Center

Others

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Artificial Joint Replacement from 2014 to 2026 (forecast) in these regions

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America