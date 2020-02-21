Global Equestrian Clothing Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Equestrian Clothing Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The major driving factor of the global Equestrian Clothing Market is growing demand among people due to rising interest in horse riding. The major restraining factor of global equestrian clothing or horse riding apparel market are high cost of clothing and high cost of raw material. Equestrian clothing is the fashion-conscious clothing that is used by the horse riders to looks fashionable at the time of horse riding. Equestrian clothing is also known as horse riding apparel. Equestrian clothing mainly composed of several body parts, like boots, helmets, breeches, etc. The purpose of wearing equestrian clothing is to provide safety and comfort for riders, also the equestrian clothing itself can represent a fashion icon for both riders and normal consumers. The common benefits of equestrian clothing such as they protect and provide safety at the time of horse riding and it helps to look smart when you are horse riding.

The regional analysis of the Global Equestrian Clothing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to China is the largest supplier of Horse Riding Apparel, with a production market share nearly 33.77% in 2015. Europe is the second-largest supplier of Horse Riding Apparel Media, enjoying the production market share nearly 25.24% in 2015. North America plays an important role in the equestrian clothing market.



The major market player included in this report are:

• Ariat

• Decathlon

• Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co.

• Pikeur

• GPA

• Horseware

• CASCO

• Sorel

• Kerrits

• Equetech

• VESTRUM

• Mountain Horse

• KEP ITALIA

• KYLIN

• UVEX

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Breeches

 Shirts & Tops

 Gloves

 Boots

 Others

By Application:

 Household

 Commercial use

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Equestrian Clothing Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors