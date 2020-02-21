Global Eyewear Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Eyewear Market valued approximately USD 110 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.52% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The major driving factor of the global eyewear market is increasing awareness regarding eye examination, a rise in the percentage of the population who can afford luxury goods and increasing disposable income. In addition, the rising prevalence of acute myopia at younger ages, rapid modernization in urban areas and rising consciousness about eye health conditions across the world are projected to drive the growth of the eye market over the coming years. The major restraining factors of the global eyewear market are rising refractive surgeries and the availability of counter fit products. Eyewear consists of items and accessories worn on or over the eyes, for fashion or adornment, protection against the environment, and to improve or enhance visual acuity. Eyewear can also include more utilitarian forms of eye protection, such as goggles. Conversely, blindfolds are a form of eyewear used to block vision for a variety of purposes. There are various benefits of eyewear such as when you’re driving it to provide a certain level of protection against various irritants, it helps to express your unique personality, it helps to expand the peripheral vision and it also helps in saving time, money and that extra hassle every morning.

The regional analysis of Global Eyewear Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Europe has accounted for the leading share of total generating revenue across the globe due to primarily due to high average selling prices for the eyewear products and strong inclination toward the premium category. North America is also contributing a major share in the global market of eyewear due to high disposable income of people in the North American region. Middle East & Africa are also anticipated to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period due to the rise in mall-based eyewear stores. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to an increase in GDP rate, consumer demographics, and preference for a luxury brand of the overall economy.



The major market player included in this report are:

• Bausch & Lomb

• Marchon Eyewear

• Signature Eyewear

• De Rigo

• Luxottica

• Marcolin Eyewear

• Saffilo

• Essilor International

• Fielmann

• Hoya Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson

• Rodenstock

• Seiko corp.

• Shamir

• Carl Zeiss

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Contact Lenses

 Spectacles

 Sunglasses

By Application:

 Children

 Adults

 Old

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Eyewear Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

