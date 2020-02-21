Global In-Flight Catering Service Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

In-flight catering service or airline catering is a service provided by companies during air travel to the passengers. In-flight catering is a very critical part of the airline business, especially for the network carriers that offer long haul (long-distance) service. Meal design and meal planning are important processes of in-flight catering services. According to the International Air Transportation Association (IATA), catering planning and operation are important. For instance, a large-scale flight catering production unit may employ over 800 staff to produce as many as 25,000 meals per day during peak periods. A large international airline company may have hundreds of takeoffs and landings every day from just their main hub. These facts and others like them make flight catering unlike any other sector of the catering industry.

Airlines were becoming aware of the importance of the in-flight service and introduced custom-built galleys, complete with water boilers, hot cups, and flasks. Developments also took place to ensure that tray equipment, such as cups, plates, cutlery, and glassware, were lightweight and can be stored in confined space. Internet technology has permitted advances in the interfacing of airlines, caterers, and suppliers with a comprehensive e-commerce-based system. The launch of LSG.SKYCHEFS and e-gate matrix in 2001 has enabled the world’s two largest flight caterers to assist in areas of equipment management, procurement, and basic information dissemination. Airlines can then work with caterers and suppliers on food service, scheduling, menu specifications, meal ordering, and other functions. Ordering a meal is not a problem. Cathy Pacific Airways and Virgin Atlantic offer passengers in-flight e-mail and intranet services across their entire fleet. Airlines are also responding to the global market by the larger carriers forming partnerships and alliances to rationalize services and peripheral activities.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization, there has been a dramatic growth in the aviation industry over the last two decades with rising in the number of passengers from 1.467 billion in 1998 to 3.979 billion in 2017. Airlines are ramping up to serve more passengers by modernizing their fleets and adding buying new-generation aircraft that are more fuel-efficient and also by becoming more sophisticated retailers to compete with low-cost rivals while maintaining healthy profitability. Thus, this growth in the aviation industry is expected to boost the number of airline passengers and thus led to the growth of the inflight catering service market. The aviation sector is experiencing rapid growth worldwide owing to booming tourism industries, lower airfares, and the push for greater connectivity in an increasingly globalized economy. The middle-class expansion has also spurred growth in air travel, as more people are able to afford flights for holidays or business-related travel. The growth of low-cost airlines is mainly driven by cheaper rates compared to other airlines (full service or traditional airline). The growth of the low-cost airline is attributed to the rise in economic activity, ease of travel, travel & tourism industry, and consumers’ preference for low-cost service along with non-stop and frequent services. In addition, rise in purchasing power of the middle class especially in the developing regions has fueled the low-cost airline market growth. This low-cost airline does not include food in the air ticket price thus hampering the in-flight catering service market growth.

The global In-Flight catering service market is segmented based on aircraft class, flight type, and food type. Depending on aircraft class, the In-Flight catering service market is classified into economy class, business class, and first class. The flight type segment comprises full service and low cost. Based on food type, the In-Flight catering service market is classified into meals, bakery, and confectionery, beverages, others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, The Netherlands, Turkey, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and rest of LAMEA).

The key players profiled in this report include Gategroup, Newrest Group International S.A.S, LSG Sky Chefs, Do & Co, Emirates Flight Catering, SATS Limited, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, Flying food Group LLC, Saudi Airlines Catering Company, and Royal In-Flight Catering. Other players in the industries are Journey Group Plc, On Air Dining, KLM Catering Services Schiphol, Air Fayre, Servair, LSG Lufthansa Service Holding, Abby’s Catering, AAS Catering, LSG Lufthansa Service Holding, ANA Catering Service, TajSATS Air Catering Limited, and Brahim’s SATS Food Services.

