Global Disposable Cups Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2026

“Disposable Cups Market is valued approximately at USD 12.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.1% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

The stringent government regulations towards non-biodegradable plastic are boosting the demand for disposable cups. Disposable cups are used to serve hot and cold beverages along with food services. The increasing demand for on-the-go food & beverage services among the global population due to the rapid urbanization coupled with the rise in disposable income tends to accelerate the market share of disposable cups. The growing preferences for ready-to-eat and takeaway food & beverages have led the service providers to offer improved packaging solutions resulting in the growing demand for disposable cups. Increasing consumer awareness towards health & hygiene has augmented the demand for disposable cups. The growing number of retail outlets along with the quick service restaurants globally which provide the opportunity for the disposable cups manufacturers to tap into the market potential. Disposable cups are used in applications where breakages and losses of other types of cups are relatively high. According to the plastic ocean report 2016, world plastic production totaled around 335 million metric tons and nearly half of the plastic produced is designed for single use.

The regional analysis of Disposable Cups market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period owing to the economic development, rising disposable income along with the growing number of fast-food restaurants has increased the market share of disposable cups in Asia-Pacific region.

