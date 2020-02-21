Business
Global Reusable Water Bottle Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2026
“Global Reusable Water Bottle Market is valued at approximately USD 8.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 4.00% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”
Reusable Water Bottle is a reused bottle multiple times. This reused bottle is majorly useful to transfer liquid material such as water, cold drinks, health drinks, tea, and others from one place to another in a convenient way. The availability of this water bottle in the market contains a wide variety with different material types, designs, sizes, shapes, and colors. The demand for reusable water bottles has increased due to availability, inexpensiveness, and convenience. The rising disposable income increased tourism and increasing demand in sports over the past few years has led to the growth of the reusable water bottles market across the globe. Further, the increasing investments in environmentally friendly products have led to the demand for reusable water bottles over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of the global Reusable Water Bottle market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the presence of countries such as India and China, wherein the manufacturing is available at a cheap rate. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, growing health awareness and high demand for reusable water bottles would create lucrative growth prospects for the Reusable Water Bottle market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Tupperware Brands Corporation
SIGG Switzerland AG, GmbH
CAMELBAK PRODUCTS LLC
Nalge Nunc International Corp.
Klean Kanteen
CamelBak Products LLC
Contigo
HYDAWAY
Aquasana Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material Type:
Glass
Metal
Plastic
Silicone
By Distribution Channel:
Specialty Store
Hypermarket & Supermarket
Convenience Store
Online
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Reusable Water Bottle Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
