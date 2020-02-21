Global Tea Tree Oil Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

Derived from the leaves of Melaleuca alternifolia, which is a small tree native to Queensland and New South Wales, Australia, Tea tree oil is not diluted when packed and distributed for commercial use. Some end-users prefer to use the oil in diluted form, and hence these days, manufacturers focus on providing dilute tea tree oil. This diluted form is used in the cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry, and the FMCG sector and fetches an increased demand as well. This rise in requirements from various sectors boosts market growth. Further, the surge in demand for natural cosmetics and toiletries is another factor that drives the growth of the tea tree oil market in terms of value.

“The global tea tree oil market was valued at $38.8 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $59.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2025”

The global tea tree oil market is segmented based on application, end-user, grade, and region. Based on application, the global tea tree market is further segmented into cosmetics & toiletries applications, therapeutic applications, and industrial applications. The cosmetic and toiletries application segment accounted for a higher value share in 2017 due to its frequent usage as a prime ingredient in the production of cosmetic products.

North America and Europe are the dominant regions in the global tea tree oil market. Europe is the largest producer of various cosmetic products that require tea tree oil. Countries, such as Italy, France, and Germany exhibit dominant revenue share in Europe. Currently, the consumption of natural cosmetics is relatively minimum over other cosmetic products owing to skin friendly attributes and less side effects. Also, the growth in concerns pertaining to health of the skin and rise in influence of social media attention are the factors expected to boost the demand for natural cosmetic products. However, natural cosmetic consumption is anticipated to exhibit strong revenue growth during the forecast period. This eventually fosters the revenue generation of tea tree oil, which is one of the key ingredients of natural cosmetics.

The growth in demand for cost-effective cosmetic and skin care products in countries such as China and India also increases the revenue growth for overall cosmetic & toiletries market from last decade. Thus, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit faster growth in the near future. Asia-Pacific cosmetics & toiletries industry holds revenue opportunity of around US$120.0 billion. Moreover, the region has witnessed gradual rise in preference for natural and clean label cosmetic products due to rise in awareness for health benefits. Rise in per capita income and increased spending on cosmetic products are anticipated to foster the growth of the Asia-Pacific tea tree oil market during the forecast period.

Key companies profiled in the report include Main Camp, G.R. Davis, Maria River Plantation, Cassegrain Kalara, Jenbrook, LvHuan Technology, Coromandel Mountains, Fuyang Biotechnology, Oribi Oils, and Nandu Biology.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global tea tree oil market.

• The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

• An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

• The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

• Cosmetic & Toiletries Application

• Therapeutic Application

• Industrial Application

By End User

• FMCG Manufacturer

• Cosmetic Companies

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Others

By Grade

• Pharma/Cosmetic Grade

• Therapeutic Grade

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia and New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa