Global Athletic Footwear Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2017-2025

“Global Athletic Footwear Market valued approximately USD 82 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.45% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

An athletic shoe is a name for a shoe designed for sporting and physical activities. Originally used mainly during sports, today they are worn as casual footwear also. The major factors expected to drive the market are growing recognition for a healthy lifestyle, escalating disposable income, rising involvement in fitness & sports activities, increasing needs for innovative & comfortable footwear, increasing global population, and the rising e-commerce retail market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Product:

 Sports Shoes

o Basketball

o Tennis

o Soccer

o Others

 Walking Shoes

 Running Shoes

 Backpacking & Hiking Shoes

Distribution Channel

 Shoe Store

 Sports & Athletic Goods Store

 Specialty Apparel Store

 Online Store

 Others

End-Use:

 Men

 Women

 Kids

Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are New Balance, Inc., Adidas group, Converse, Nike, Inc., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Puma SE, FILA Korea Ltd., Skechers, K-Swiss Inc., Wolverine Worldwide, and VF Corporation. Acquisitions & effective mergers, and continuous technological innovations are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches are also one of the key strategies adopted by major players.

Target Audience of the Athletic Footwear Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors