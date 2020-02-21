Global Cocoa Products Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

Cocoa is a product derived by processing the cacao seeds obtained from the cacao tree. Cocoa has its origin in Latin America, however, today is cultivated in almost all tropical regions, from West and Central Africa to Asia and Oceania. There are numerous products produced from cocoa seeds such as cocoa liquor, cocoa butter, and cocoa powder. Cocoa powder is predominantly used to manufacture chocolate confectionaries and cocoa paste, which is used to produce desserts. Cocoa butter is extensively used in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries to manufacture skincare products. Cocoa liquor can be used as a product on its own or can be mixed with other products to make confectioneries.

The popularity of cocoa can be attributed to the health benefits it provides. The rise in awareness of health benefits regarding the consumption of cocoa-rich products drives the growth of the cocoa products market. The health benefits to the human body include decreased hypertension, reduced chronic fatigue syndrome, protection against sunburn, and others. These factors drive the growth of the cocoa products market. An increase in demand for chocolate and its related products such as milk chocolate, sweet chocolate, and dark chocolate along with aggressive advertisements by manufacturers for brand recognition majorly drive the growth of the cocoa products market. However, volatile prices and limited production of cocoa hinder the growth of this market. On the contrary, improvements in commercial farming techniques to manufacture cocoa are expected to increase the supply of this product thereby, improving the chances of growth in the future.

The cocoa products market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. By product type, it is classified into cocoa beans, cocoa butter, cocoa powder & cake, cocoa paste & liquor, and chocolate. Based on the application, it is categorized into application, confectionery, food & beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America that includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; Europe that includes the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, and rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific which includes Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific; LAMEA which comprises Brazil, CÃ´te d’Ivoire, and rest of LAMEA.

Players in the cocoa products industry have utilized business expansion and product launch to improve their product portfolio and enhance their market share. The key players profiled in the cocoa products market include Cargill, Ciranda, FUJI OIL CO., LTD., Guan Chong Berhad (GCB), Puratos Group, The Hershey Company, Touton S.A, Tradin Organic, and United Cocoa Processor.

