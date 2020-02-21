Global Warm Water Aquaculture Feed Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

“The warm water aquaculture feed market size was valued at $45,696.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $60,914.9 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026.”

Warm water aquaculture feed is compounded meals formulated for fishes, shrimps, and crustaceans by mixing various raw materials such as sunflower, corn, soybean, fish meal, and fish oil. These blends are formulated based on the specific requirements of the species and age. Warm water aquaculture feed plays a vital role in the aquaculture industry, owing to its high nutritional content, immune-resistant, and growth-promoting properties of compounded feed.

The key factors that drive the growth of the warm water aquaculture feed market include growth in aquaculture and an increase in per capita fish consumption to drive the growth of the warm water aquaculture feed market. In addition, the introduction of innovative health beneficial warm water aquaculture feed formulations fuels the growth of the global market. However, stringent government regulations and increase in raw material cost are some of the major factors that restrain the market growth. The formulation of warm water aquaculture feed has seen a new paradigm shift in recent years. Function feeds have been developed to cater specific requirements of different fish species. They improve feed utilization, growth and furthermore general health & stress resistance of fish. In addition, they enhance feed efficiency, disease resistance, and growth performance and reduce the cost of production & medication. Therefore, the introduction of such feed fuels the growth of the market in the upcoming year.

The warm water aquaculture feed market analysis is based on species, nature, and region. Based on species, the market is classified into Chinese fed carps, tilapia, catfish, milkfish, shrimps, and crustaceans. Based on nature, it is bifurcated into organic warm water aquaculture feed and conventional warm water aquaculture feed. Based on the region, the market is studied across Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.

The key players profiled in the report include Aller Aqua A/S, Alltech Inc., Beneo, Cargill, Incorporated, Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Nutreco N.V., Avanti Feeds Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd, Biomar Group, and Nutriad.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Global warm water aquaculture feed market segments

By Species

• Chinese Fed Carps

• Tilapia

• Catfish

• Milk Fish

• Shrimps

• Crustaceans

By Nature

• Organic

• Conventional

By Region

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Indonesia

o Vietnam

o Bangladesh

o Thailand

o Philippines

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of World

o US

o Mexico

o Russia

o Africa

o Latin America

o RoW

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

• Aller Aqua A/S

• Alltech Inc.

• Beneo,

• Cargill, Incorporated

• Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

• Nutreco N.V.

• Avanti Feeds Ltd

• Biomar Group

• Nutriad.

