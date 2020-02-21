Global Crib Bedding Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Crib Bedding Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

Increasing buying power of the customers along with growing demand for safe & high-quality nursery bedding products across the world are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Crib Bedding Market. Additionally, Continuous rise in the worldwide economy is leading to an increased purchasing power of the consumers, especially in countries such as the UK, U.S., and India, among others which in turn is also likely to fuel the growth in the market.

The main function of crib bedding is to create a safe and comfortable sleeping environment for babies. A crib is an essential part of nursery’s furniture as newborn babies as well as young children spend their time mostly there. Globally, the rates of the crib bedding can vary from a few dollars to a few thousand dollars.

Some of the recent technological developments include the organic versions of crib beddings. These organic crib beddings are made of pesticide-free natural materials, these materials are compliant with the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). The organic crib bedding offers comfort, higher safety, and are widely available in different designs. Owing to such advantages, several parents are opting for organic crib bedding despite its higher cost.

The regional analysis of the Global Crib Bedding Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

 Mattress Pad

 Fitted Sheet

 Swaddle Wrap

 Wearable Blanket

By Application:

 Building

 Decoration

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Visagar Polytex, Mee Mee, The Pipal, Liz and Roo, Burt’s Bees Baby, BreathableBaby, Aden + Anais, Carter’s, Naturalmat, Prince Lionheart and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

