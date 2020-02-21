Global Biker Helmet Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Biker Helmet Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Biker Helmet is a type of helmet used by motorcycle or 2 wheeler riders. The primary goal of a motorcycle helmet is motorcycle safety to protect the rider’s head during impact, thus preventing or reducing head injury and saving the rider’s life. Some helmets provide additional conveniences, such as ventilation, face shields, ear protection, intercom, etc. also Biker helmets greatly reduce injuries and fatalities in motorcycle accidents, thus many countries have laws requiring acceptable helmets to be worn by motorcycle riders. These laws vary considerably, often exempting mopeds and other small-displacement bikes. In some countries, most notably the USA and India, there is some opposition to compulsory helmet Use; not all USA states have a compulsory helmet law.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

 Off-Road

 Open-Face

 Half-Face

 Modular

 Full-Face

 Others

By Application:

 Man

 Women

 Kids

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include AFX Helmets Vega Helmets, Zox Helmets, Arai Helmet, Inc., OGK KABUTO, Speed and Strength, Vista Outdoor, HJC Corp., LeMans Corporation, GMAX Helmets, Shoei Co., Ltd, Stealth Motorcycles, Biltwell Inc., Cyber Helmets, Nolan Helmets, Shark Helmets, JUST1 Racing, Scorpion Sports, EVS Sports, Fly Racing and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Biker Helmet Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

