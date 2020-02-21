Global Agriculture Drones Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

“Agriculture Drones Market valued approximately USD 434 Million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 38% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The rising demand for quality food crops due to growing population is the key factor drives the market growth furthermore, increasing the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance crop production and rising venture funding increases the acceptance of agricultural drones. The growing adoption of mobile devices and advance technologies in components such as mapping software, camera, and others are estimated to support the growth of the Agriculture Drones market. However, lack of trained pilots is the major restraining factor in the growth of the market.

Agriculture Drones are used on agriculture lands and farms for crop scouting, crop health monitoring, weed detection, variable rate application, and livestock management. Components such as controllers, propulsion systems, cameras, and navigation systems are used to grow production and improve crop yield. Agriculture drones provides farmers to automate farm activities and improve crop yield which also minimizes labor costs.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

 Hardware

 Software

 Services

By Type:

 Fixed Wing

 Rotary Blade

 Hybrid

By Application:

 Crop Scouting

 Variable Rate Application

 Field Mapping

 Livestock Management

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Trimble Navigation Limited, DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Parrot SA, Drone Deploy, Agribotix LLC, Honeycomb Corporation, Aerovironment, Inc., Eagle UAV Services LLC, 3D Robptics Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc., and Autocopter Corp, Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Agriculture Drones Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

