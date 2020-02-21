Global LED Table Lamp Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global LED Table Lamp Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2018-2025”

Growing concerns about the depletion of non-renewable sources of power have fueled the need for lighting solutions that can reduce the negative impact on the environment. Owing to their wide range of benefits, these products are expected to eventually replace the usage of commonly used lighting sources such as filament lamps, fluorescent, and halogen lighting, fueling global LED lamp market size. The LED lighting is a cost-effective solution that provides a longer duration of illumination compared to conventional counterparts such as filament bulbs and incandescent lights. The LED lamp market has witnessed considerable installation initiatives from regulatory bodies across public locations and high ways. The automation of the manufacturing process has reduced the input costs of developing LED sources; thus, playing a significant role in decreasing the overall cost. Increasing R&D in chips and arrays is also a major factor driving industry growth; for instance, the introduction of organic light-emitting diode lamps. Steady technological advancements in manufacturing have made these bulbs brighter with longer operational duration. These lighting elements have about 30,000 to 40,000 hours of lifespan and can last up to four times longer than the compact fluorescent bulbs.

As per the regional analysis, Europe’s LED lamp market share accounted for over 25% of the revenue in 2016. Modernization in the European region has increased the demand for smart homes and smart lighting options. The operational costs and long product life cycle of energy-efficient lighting are key reasons inducing the growth in this region. The European Commission has set requirements for energy-efficient solutions in residential, industrial, and public areas.

.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

 Commercial

 Residential

By Product:

 Reading Lamp

 Decorative Lamp

 Portable Lamp

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Philips Osram, Liangliang., Panasonic, Guanya, OPPLE., Yingke, DP, Donghia, VAVA. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global LED Table Lamp Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5161-global-led-table-lamp-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com