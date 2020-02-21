General News
Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025
“Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market is valued approximately USD 1378.93 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.61% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”
Preserved fresh flowers are completely natural flowers. The preservation of his flowers is done using high-quality floral breeds using state-of-the-art technology. This technology facilitates the flowers to maintain their natural beauty, texture, and touch. Although preserved flowers do not wild like natural ones, but they still are indistinguishable. Also, there is no expiration date for the preserved flowers. Increasing demand from wedding event managers is one of the major factors that driving the CAGR of the market. Rising utilization in festivals and wedding occasions is the major factor that offers growth opportunities. Additionally, rising disposable income is contributing to the growth of global Preserved Fresh Flower market. Further, Preserved Fresh Flower offers several benefits such as prolonged shelf life, reduced waste and cost, product versatility and increased time factor that regulates their demand across various regions. However, lack of awareness is one of the major factors anticipated to limiting the market growth of preserved fresh flowers during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of the global Preserved Fresh Flower Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand of Preserved Fresh Flower among its end-users in the region. Europe contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Preserved Fresh Flower market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to the rising trend of utilization of preserved fresh flowers in festive and wedding occasions across the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Florever
Earth Matters
ASC
Roseamor
Hortibiz
Floraldaily
Iluba
Verdissimo
Beijing Sweetie Gifts
Clovercraftworkshop
Preserves Beauty
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Rose
Hydrangea
Moss
By Application:
Wedding
Festival
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
